Tom Brady Rumors: 4 of 8 Interested Teams Would Sign Him to Contract 'Right Now'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

At least eight NFL teams are "monitoring" legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

"I have spoken to executives with eight different teams that are at the very least monitoring Tom Brady's free agency," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday on Get Up (via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston). "They are going down this list having internal discussions right now saying, 'Is this the right fit for our organization?'"

Darlington added: "Four of those teams, I believe, would sign him right now."

Here's a look at further comments about Brady from the Get Up segment:

