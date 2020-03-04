England's Harry Kane Says He'll 'Definitely' Be at Euro 2020

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Harry Kane has said that he will be at UEFA Euro 2020 with England "unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then."

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been sidelined since January with a hamstring injury. The initial prognosis was that he would return to training in April, but there have also been concerns he might miss the rest of the season and the Euros.

The tournament gets under way on June 12, with England's first game against Croatia in Group D scheduled for June 14.

Three Lions captain Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be vital to England's prospects at Euro 2020.

He has given manager Gareth Southgate a big boost by telling Alastair Campbell of ES Magazine he firmly expects to be back fit again in time for the Euros (h/t the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick):

"In my head, I am definitely at the Euros. Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there. I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time. We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."

Kane was enjoying another fine Premier League campaign before he was sidelined.

He had scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in the English top flight and six in five outings in the UEFA Champions League:

In his absence—and Heung-Min Son's—Spurs' form has collapsed. Jose Mourinho's side have lost their past three games, including the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side dominated the contest in north London, and Spurs were fortunate to escape with only a 1-0 loss. They play the return leg at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.

Before that, they host Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday and visit Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho needs to find a way to engineer victories without Son and Kane or Spurs will have little to play for in the 2019-20 campaign by the time they return to fitness.