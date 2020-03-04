How WWE Can Ensure Memorable John Cena vs. the Fiend Build to WrestleMania 36

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

John Cena returned on Friday's SmackDown with the intention of telling the world that he was going to skip WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Then, Bray Wyatt appeared on the stage in his Fiend attire and pointed to the 'Mania sign as a way to challenge Cena to a match at the pay-per-view. The 16-time champion tipped his cap to accept.

This will not be their first encounter on The Grandest Stage of Them All. They fought at the event in 2014, which saw Cena walk away with the victory.

While this is technically a rematch, the veteran will be facing a very different man than the one he fought six years ago. The Fiend may as well be a brand-new opponent.

WWE did not give itself several months to build this feud and only has five more episodes of SmackDown between now and WrestleMania 36.

Let's look at how the company should book this feud for the next five weeks.