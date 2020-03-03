Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja Fined $25K for Making Contact with Referee

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Portland's Mario Hezonja did his best to try to stop a technical foul from being called on teammate CJ McCollum on Monday. Now he'll have to pay $25,000 for his efforts.

The NBA announced it was fining the Trail Blazers forward for making "inappropriate contact" with an official during the victory over the Orlando Magic. Looking at the replay, it's hard to argue with the league's decision.

As a referee is about to blow the whistle on McCollum, Hezonja grabs his hand in an attempt to keep the whistle from his mouth. Alas, the plan did not work, and Hezonja was also called for a technical.

