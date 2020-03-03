Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja Fined $25K for Making Contact with Referee

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 4, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 2: Mario Hezonja #44 of the Portland Trail Blazers is guarded by Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic during the game at the Amway Center on March 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. The Trail Blazers defeated the Magic 130 to 107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Portland's Mario Hezonja did his best to try to stop a technical foul from being called on teammate CJ McCollum on Monday. Now he'll have to pay $25,000 for his efforts.

The NBA announced it was fining the Trail Blazers forward for making "inappropriate contact" with an official during the victory over the Orlando Magic. Looking at the replay, it's hard to argue with the league's decision. 

As a referee is about to blow the whistle on McCollum, Hezonja grabs his hand in an attempt to keep the whistle from his mouth. Alas, the plan did not work, and Hezonja was also called for a technical. 

       

