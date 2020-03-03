Paul George, Clippers Beat Thunder 109-94 Behind Kawhi Leonard's 25 Points

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 4, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 3: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their hot streak with a 109-94 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 25 points. Paul George added 16 points and five rebounds for the 42-19 Clippers, who won their fifth straight game.

L.A. never trailed after the first quarter and led by 15 or more for the entirety of the fourth. The Clips also held an advantage of 11 or more points after each frame.

The 37-24 Thunder dropped their second consecutive contest.

      

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL

Clippers F Paul George: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Clippers G Lou Williams: 14 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

Thunder G Chris Paul14 PTS, 7 AST, 2 REB

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 24 PTS, 2 REB

     

What's Next?

The Thunder will begin a three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Clippers will wrap a two-game road swing versus the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Thursday at 8 p.m.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    See who our writer picked for your squad ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    🔥 Khaled x Heat 🌴 ScHoolboy Q x Lakers 🗽 Dipset x Knicks B/R collab’d with eight artists. Tap to buy 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Stars Can Be Trusted with Post-Ups?

    The NBA's best and worst players down low 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Stars Can Be Trusted with Post-Ups?

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report