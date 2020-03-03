Paul George, Clippers Beat Thunder 109-94 Behind Kawhi Leonard's 25 Points

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their hot streak with a 109-94 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 25 points. Paul George added 16 points and five rebounds for the 42-19 Clippers, who won their fifth straight game.

L.A. never trailed after the first quarter and led by 15 or more for the entirety of the fourth. The Clips also held an advantage of 11 or more points after each frame.

The 37-24 Thunder dropped their second consecutive contest.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL

Clippers F Paul George: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Clippers G Lou Williams: 14 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

Thunder G Chris Paul: 14 PTS, 7 AST, 2 REB

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 24 PTS, 2 REB

What's Next?

The Thunder will begin a three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Clippers will wrap a two-game road swing versus the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Thursday at 8 p.m.

