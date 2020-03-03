Report: Chris Harris Jr. 'Unlikely' to Return to Broncos After A.J. Bouye Trade

March 3, 2020
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos plays defense against the Oakland Raiders in the second half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The arrival of A.J. Bouye in Denver reportedly means the likely end of Chris Harris' run in the Denver secondary. 

Troy Renck of Denver7 reported Harris, a free agent later this month, is "unlikely" to return after the Broncos sent a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Bouye. Harris made $13 million in 2019, the same sticker price Bouye reportedly will cost Denver the next two seasons.

Harris congratulated Bouye after the move while also hinting at things to come:

   

