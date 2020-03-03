Report: Chris Harris Jr. 'Unlikely' to Return to Broncos After A.J. Bouye Trade

Report: Chris Harris Jr. 'Unlikely' to Return to Broncos After A.J. Bouye TradeMarch 3, 2020
The arrival of A.J. Bouye in Denver reportedly means the likely end of Chris Harris' run in the Denver secondary.
Troy Renck of Denver7 reported Harris, a free agent later this month, is "unlikely" to return after the Broncos sent a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Bouye. Harris made $13 million in 2019, the same sticker price Bouye reportedly will cost Denver the next two seasons.
Harris congratulated Bouye after the move while also hinting at things to come:
