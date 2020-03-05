Predicting the Biggest Losers of Men's 2020 CBB Conference Tournaments

0 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The most exciting time of the college basketball season has arrived. Conference tournaments will overwhelm our screens for a week-and-a-half, and the results will have a huge impact on the March Madness field.

That makes it a particularly stressful time for bubble teams.

Some of those programs are trending the wrong direction at the worst possible moment. Others are fighting an uphill battle that'll only become more complicated as fellow at-large contenders pad their tournament resume—or bid-stealers snatch an automatic bid.

Since the regular season is still ending for several conferences, some of the following projections include predicted results over the coming week as well as the league tournament.