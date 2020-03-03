Spike Lee Calls Knicks 'F--king Laughable' amid Drama with James Dolan, MSG

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The war of words between Spike Lee and the New York Knicks continued after the team asserted the famous film director was denied entry because he attempted to use the incorrect entrance.

The Knicks issued a statement Tuesday saying Lee "is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance" rather than the doors reserved for team employees:

Lee spoke to the New York Times' Sopan Deb about the matter.

"What's laughable is how the Knicks are the laughingstock of the league in sports," he said. "That's what's f--king laughable."

Lee appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning to air his grievances with the Knicks. He told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman that he felt he was "being harassed" by team owner James Dolan and didn't plan to attend another Knicks game this season.

Lee added that he was a Knicks fan long before achieving celebrity status.

The saga is providing more ammunition for critics who argue Dolan is mismanaging the franchise. The last month alone has been quite the journey:

The statement from the Knicks is also indicative of the general antagonism many fans feel from the owner's end.

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley, who had been a vocal critic of Dolan, was removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested in February 2017. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported Oakley was legally allowed to re-enter MSG beginning in August 2018 but that he had yet to return to the venue.

TMZ Sports reported in March 2019 that Dolan ordered arena security to remove a fan who had told him to sell the team. Security personnel in November also approached a fan who started a "Fire Dolan" chant during the Knicks' 108-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The simmering discontent in New York has done little to hurt Dolan's bottom line, however. Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen estimated the Knicks to be worth $4 billion, making them the most valued team in the NBA.