Spike Lee Calls Knicks 'F--king Laughable' amid Drama with James Dolan, MSG

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The war of words between Spike Lee and the New York Knicks continued after the team asserted the famous film director was denied entry because he attempted to use the incorrect entrance.

The Knicks issued a statement Tuesday saying Lee "is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance" rather than the doors reserved for team employees:

Lee spoke to the New York Times' Sopan Deb about the matter.

"What's laughable is how the Knicks are the laughingstock of the league in sports," he said. "That's what's f--king laughable."

Lee appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning to air his grievances with the Knicks. He told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman that he felt he was "being harassed" by team owner James Dolan and didn't plan to attend another Knicks game this season.

Lee added that he was a Knicks fan long before achieving celebrity status.

The saga is providing more ammunition for critics who argue Dolan is mismanaging the franchise. The last month alone has been quite the journey:

The statement from the Knicks is also indicative of the general antagonism many fans feel from the owner's end.

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley, who had been a vocal critic of Dolan, was removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested in February 2017. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported Oakley was legally allowed to re-enter MSG beginning in August 2018 but that he had yet to return to the venue.

TMZ Sports reported in March 2019 that Dolan ordered arena security to remove a fan who had told him to sell the team. Security personnel in November also approached a fan who started a "Fire Dolan" chant during the Knicks' 108-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The simmering discontent in New York has done little to hurt Dolan's bottom line, however. Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen estimated the Knicks to be worth $4 billion, making them the most valued team in the NBA.

Related

    Spike Lee continues war of words with Knicks: ‘F–king laughingstock’

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Spike Lee continues war of words with Knicks: ‘F–king laughingstock’

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Reggie Miller uses Spike Lee mess to mock Knicks

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Reggie Miller uses Spike Lee mess to mock Knicks

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Has Successful Surgery

    Irving expected to fully recover after arthroscopic surgery today to relieve a right shoulder impingement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Has Successful Surgery

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report