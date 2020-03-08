Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler Set for WWE WrestleMania After Elimination Chamber

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Shayna Baszler outlasted five other women at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 next month.

Baszler beat Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya in what was only the third women's Elimination Chamber match in WWE history.

The match built to a confrontation between Baszler and Asuka after The Queen of Spades left a trail of destruction in her path.

The Empress of Tomorrow, meanwhile, was stuck in her pod as the last entrant. As Baszler racked up elimination after elimination, she goaded Asuka along the way.

Eventually, though, she met the same fate as her Elimination Chamber opponents as Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch.

After Lynch successfully defended the title against Asuka at Royal Rumble and then again on Raw, she needed a new challenger to step up.

The Queen of Spades was the first to make it known that she wanted a title shot when she made a surprise appearance on the February 10 edition of Raw and savagely bit The Man's neck.

Following that altercation, it was announced that Baszler would be part of the Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for Lynch's title.

The former NXT women's champion was the clear favorite to win on Sunday following her attack on Lynch, but WWE attempted to build up the other Superstars involved as well, which led to a tense contract signing on February 24 that inevitably devolved into chaos.

Baszler made a fashionably late entrance and was the last to sign. After she attempted to intimidate the other competitors, she looked on as Asuka and Natalya mixed it up while former Riott Squad members Morgan, Logan and Riott brawled as well.

The Queen of Spades didn't get off scot-free, though, since Lynch showed up looking for revenge and tussled with the former UFC fighter.

Although most expected Baszler to prevail on Sunday, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the bout given the amount of talent involved.

In the end, the match was essentially a showcase for Baszler, who ran through the rest of the field to build up considerable momentum ahead of her highly anticipated match against Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 5.

Baszler and Lynch aren't strangers to one another, as they were part of a Triple Threat match that also included Bayley at Survivor Series in November. The Queen of Spades won that clash, which laid the groundwork for an eventual title tilt.

After Lynch handed Ronda Rousey her first WWE loss in the main event of WrestleMania last year, Baszler will be out to avenge her friend's defeat and establish herself as one of the top female wrestlers the company has to offer.

