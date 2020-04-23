Chase Young Drafted by Redskins: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

Here's a look at the team's projected defensive depth chart after the selection:

DE - Jonathan Allen, Caleb Brantley

DT - Daron Payne, Tim Settle

DE - Chase Young*, Matt Ioannidis

OLB - Montez Sweat, Ryan Anderson

ILB - Cole Holcomb, Josh Harvey-Clemons

ILB - Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic

OLB - Chase Young*, Ryan Kerrigan, Kevin Pierre-Louis

CB - Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland

CB - Kendall Fuller, Simeon Thomas

FS - Sean Davis, Deshazor Everett

SS - Landon Collins, Jeremy Reaves

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

After making a sporadic impact as a freshman at OSU, Young transformed into a dominant force off the edge across his final two years with the Buckeyes. He recorded 80 total tackles, 27 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight passes defended in 25 appearances across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young told reporters at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I put my best foot forward this year. ... I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end."

The 21-year-old Maryland native told Bucky Brooks on the Move The Sticks podcast he learned a lot watching nine-time Pro Bowl selection Julius Peppers while he was first learning defensive end:

Young has all the tools—size (6'5", 264 lbs), strength, speed and athleticism—to become an immediate factor at the next level. It could take a year or two to develop a few more moves off the edge before he can challenge for a sack title, though.

A look into the more distant future suggests he could end up being the most impactful player to emerge from the 2020 draft class despite not getting selected first overall. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the top player available throughout the pre-draft process.

Expectations will be high as Young slots in alongside Matt Ioannidis, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen in the Redskins' front seven. He's going to play an important role as a rookie, but how he performs against the run during training camp and the preseason will determine whether he's a true three-down workhorse right away.

All told, he's a high-ceiling, high-floor prospect who should be a fan favorite in D.C. for a long time.