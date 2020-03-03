Tom Brady Rumors: Many at NFL Combine Expect QB to Leave Patriots in Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Most of the conversation at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine reportedly suggested superstar quarterback Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots in free agency, which begins March 18.

ESPN's Matthew Berry reported on Tuesday that "almost everyone" he spoke with at the combine last week expects Brady to join a new team during the offseason, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders viewed as the leading contenders in that order.

