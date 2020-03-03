5 High-Seed Teams Most at Risk of Losing Early in 2020 Men’s NCAA Tournament

0 of 5

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In a college basketball season that has seen upsets galore and constant shuffling at the top of the AP poll, the 2020 men's NCAA tournament promises plenty of parity.

Still, when it comes time to fill out a bracket, some higher-seeded teams will be safer bets for a deep March Madness run than others.

Ahead we've highlighted five high-seed squads that are most at risk of an early exit from the NCAA tournament. For the sake of this conversation, a "high-seed" team was any club projected for a top-four seed in the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com.

Recent performance, roster construction and any notable weaknesses all played a part in handing out the high-risk labels.

Let's dive in.