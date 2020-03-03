Tiger Woods Nominated for Enshrinement in 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame Class

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has been nominated to be enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

Golf Channel's Will Gray relayed the news:

Woods will turn 45 on December 30.

Here are the rest of the finalists:

Male players must have at least 15 wins on approved tours, such as the PGA Tour or the European Tour, or at least two wins in majors or the Players Championship to be considered.

The age was reduced from 50 to 45 in January, having been raised from 40 to 50 in 2016.

Woods has 82 PGA Tour and 41 European Tour wins, including 15 major titles, as well as victories on the Japanese, Asian and Australasian Tours, which are also approved.

Last year, the American ended an 11-year wait for a major when he stunned the field to win the Masters for the fifth time.

He had last won a major in 2008, before injuries and personal trouble took their toll on his game.

Among the other nominees is Padraig Harrington, 48. The Irishman has three major victories, having won the British Open twice and the PGA Championship.

Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Farrell are also included. The former won a combined 17 events on the PGA and European Tours, including the 1973 British Open, while the latter won the 1928 U.S. Open among 22 PGA Tour victories.

Susie Maxwell Berning won four majors on the LPGA Tour, while Beverly Hanson won three. Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper have two major titles apiece.

The contributors are former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and amateur golfer Marion Hollins, who captained the United States to victory in the 1932 Curtis Cup.

Following the age reduction Jim Furyk (49) and Lee Westwood (46) are also eligible for nomination.