Ben Foster on Tottenham Transfer Links: 'I've Had No Contact from Anybody Else'

Goalkeeper Ben Foster has said he is yet to receive a new contract offer from Watford, but confirmed he has not been contacted by any other clubs despite links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion stopper has been excellent in 2019-20, keeping nine clean sheets despite the Hornets struggling against relegation. Only Burnley's Nick Pope and Liverpool's Alisson have more.

The latest of those came in Saturday's 3-0 victory over champions-elect Liverpool, which ended the Reds' 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight:

Foster is out of contract at Vicarage Road in June. As a result, he could potentially be available on a free transfer come the summer.

But talking to TalkSport's White & Sawyer show, the 36-year-old rubbished links to Tottenham despite confirming he has not been offered a new deal by Watford:

"That's complete paper talk. But, I am out of contract in the summer. There's been nothing yet [a new contract offer from Watford], but it's not something I'm really thinking about too much.

"It's the first time in my whole career that I've actually been out of contract at the end of the season, and I don't really know what to make of it.

"I'm enjoying it, not because I'm trying to leave Watford, that's not even an option and I can categorically say I've had no contact from anybody else, but I think it opens your options and gives you a bit of freedom."

Foster's potential availability in the summer is likely to have piqued the interest of numerous clubs.

He is vastly experienced and remains one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League, comparing favourably with England's other options for the summer's UEFA Euro 2020 squad:

Jordan Pickford is Gareth Southgate's No. 1 goalkeeper for the Three Lions, but he made another error in Everton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday:

The Toffees are exactly the kind of club that may be interested in signing Foster for free in the summer as he would provide competition and cover for Pickford.

In any other position, Foster's career would be winding down at the age of 36. But as a goalkeeper, he could potentially carry on into his 40s.

It is clear that he still remains committed to Watford, and he will be vital for them as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

If the Hornets are unable to beat the drop, that would likely increase the possibility of Foster departing, and there will be no shortage of suitors if he does become available.