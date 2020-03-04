How to Save Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens from a Weak WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

Credit: WWE.com

When Team Raw lost at WWE Survivor Series 2019, Seth Rollins chastised the roster until Kevin Owens promptly shut him up with a stunner.

It's been over three months since that incident and the two men are still at odds with each other.

The feud could have ended at several points since then, but WWE has kept it going with WrestleMania 36 seemingly the end goal.

By April 5, it will have been over four months of the rivalry. The company has to make sure this is all leading to something worth that investment or two top talents will have gone to waste.

If all WWE has in mind is a standard singles match in Tampa, Florida, it will be a major disappointment.

Here's how to ensure the Rollins-Owens program is not a letdown.

One Big, Long, Boring Road with No Turns

Proper long-term storytelling is a slow burn with interesting twists along the way. Unfortunately, this feud has been more about WWE dragging things out for the sake of waiting for The Show of Shows.

For the most part, each week is a loop of The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples versus Owens and his allies in random attacks or tag team matches.

Merely changing the combination of pairs in each bout doesn't deviate from the repetitive formula.

For all the grand conjecture Rollins presents, WWE hasn't expanded on this gimmick's potential. When he has gained followers such as AOP and Murphy, those moments have been rare glimpses of fun in an otherwise dull program.

WWE has to go in more interesting directions over these remaining weeks.

What is troubling is that the company may think a story is being told here that isn't actually translating.

This has not been a feud of The Monday Night Messiah avoiding all of Owens' attacks to the point where fans are waiting for the moment when KO can finally get his hands on Rollins.

The story started with a stunner. It can't just be a long, winding road of four months just to get back to that point again.

They haven't been kept apart. They've come to blows over and over in these brawls.

A standard match won't cut it. WWE will have to spice things up for WrestleMania.

What's the Hook?

Rollins said on this week's Raw that Owens can name the time, place and "even the stipulation" for their confrontation, which is the key element in making their WrestleMania match more interesting.

Without a gimmick, this will be a midcard match fans will quickly forget about by the end of the night.

However, Rollins and Owens are among the best performers WWE has today. The former universal champions can get the job done in the ring with any stipulation, but some may be better options than others.

Since this is a personal duel, it calls for more of a hardcore match than something like a 2-out-of-3 Falls technical showcase.

No Holds Barred, Extreme Rules or a Street Fight will be fine, but since we're getting a No Disqualification match at Elimination Chamber, WWE should add some flair to it.

That could be as simple as giving it a flashier moniker, such as when the JBL vs. Finlay bout at WrestleMania 24 felt a bit more important when titled the Belfast Brawl.

Just as this feud should tap more into The Monday Night Messiah character in the weeks before The Show of Shows, their match should play off the religious overtones of his character.

With that in mind, Hell in a Cell stands out. It allows WWE to promote it as the end of a feud with a cage that will keep everyone out of the mix, although fans will know the disciples could still get involved.

That branding stands out on a card as an important segment, rather than just something to fill up 15 minutes as a buffer between title matches.

If not that, WWE could reference the start of this feud.

The first member of Raw eliminated at Survivor Series was Owens while Rollins was the last to be taken out. After reminding fans of that, this feud could culminate in a Last Man Standing match.

Owens has to conquer Rollins, so if he were to beat him down to the point where he couldn't get up anymore, it would be a more symbolic victory than a scenario in which he won with a roll-up or count-out.

As long as this isn't promoted ahead of time as just a standard match and WWE lets these two perform to the best of their abilities, it should go over well. But if the company puts little effort into spicing it up, their WrestleMania moment is doomed.

