Spike Lee Courtside at MSG After Video of Alleged Confrontation Surfaces

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 7: Film Director, Spike Lee reacts to a play during a game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers on December 7, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have hit some rough patches from a public relations standpoint recently, most notably the ejection of beloved former player Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden in 2017.

So when a video surfaced Monday night that purportedly showed MSG staff preventing longtime Knicks superfan and director Spike Lee from entering the arena, it looked like another potential PR blunder.

But all's well that ends well—turns out there apparently was a misunderstanding about which entrance Lee was permitted to use, and Lee was eventually seen at his usual spot courtside:

And so the Knicks, at least this time, averted a crisis.

