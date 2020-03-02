Spike Lee Courtside at MSG After Video of Alleged Confrontation Surfaces

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have hit some rough patches from a public relations standpoint recently, most notably the ejection of beloved former player Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden in 2017.

So when a video surfaced Monday night that purportedly showed MSG staff preventing longtime Knicks superfan and director Spike Lee from entering the arena, it looked like another potential PR blunder.

But all's well that ends well—turns out there apparently was a misunderstanding about which entrance Lee was permitted to use, and Lee was eventually seen at his usual spot courtside:

And so the Knicks, at least this time, averted a crisis.