LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Ordered Deputies to Delete Kobe Bryant Crash Pictures

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Bryant's daughter Gianna and seven others, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times' Alene Tchekmedyian and Paul Pringle reported Friday that "sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash."

NBC Los Angeles reported at least two firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department took photos at the scene.

Villanueva addressed the matter Monday, confirming he told his officers to delete the pictures in question: "That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist. We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And, we're content that those involved did that."

An attorney representing Vanessa Bryant said she was "absolutely devastated" by the initial revelation.

Kobe Bryant chartered a helicopter Jan. 26 to travel to a basketball game for Gianna at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The other victims aboard were John, Alyssa and Keri Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit, saying Zobayan, the pilot, erred by flying the helicopter in poor weather conditions.