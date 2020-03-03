Most Interesting Subplots to Watch in WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Matches

1 of 5

A year ago, The Riott Squad was an inseparable force on Raw. Then, injury struck and Ruby Riott was sent to the sidelines, forced to watch as Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan were left without many opportunities.

However, the tattooed heel returned and betrayed Morgan on February 3, vowing to show the world the real Morgan.

Then, on Monday's Raw, Morgan downed both competitors while serving as the special guest referee for the one-on-one encounter between her former teammates.

WWE Creative has been wildly inconsistent while telling the story of The Riott Squad's demise. Rather than providing anything of real depth for fans to invest in, the writing team abandoned the Morgan-Riott-Logan saga in the weeks heading into Elimination Chamber.

For a gimmick match that often thrives off the subplots that exist through the match, though, expect to see The Riott Squad explode Sunday night in a way that is both engaging and provides fans a fun little back-and-forth between the competitors.

If nothing else, expect Morgan to be heavily featured as she looks to prove she belongs in the title hunt.