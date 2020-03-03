Most Interesting Subplots to Watch in WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Matches

Most Interesting Subplots to Watch in WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 MatchesMarch 3, 2020
Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view may have been hastily thrown together but its matches feature several subplots worth paying attention to.
From the latest chapter in a SmackDown love triangle to a battle between the unstoppable in the women's Elimination Chamber match, the subplots are as interesting as the gimmick bouts themselves.
Just days before the extravaganza in Philadelphia, check out the side stories worth your time and attention on the final PPV before WrestleMania 36.
The Riott Squad Explodes
A year ago, The Riott Squad was an inseparable force on Raw. Then, injury struck and Ruby Riott was sent to the sidelines, forced to watch as Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan were left without many opportunities.
However, the tattooed heel returned and betrayed Morgan on February 3, vowing to show the world the real Morgan.
Then, on Monday's Raw, Morgan downed both competitors while serving as the special guest referee for the one-on-one encounter between her former teammates.
WWE Creative has been wildly inconsistent while telling the story of The Riott Squad's demise. Rather than providing anything of real depth for fans to invest in, the writing team abandoned the Morgan-Riott-Logan saga in the weeks heading into Elimination Chamber.
For a gimmick match that often thrives off the subplots that exist through the match, though, expect to see The Riott Squad explode Sunday night in a way that is both engaging and provides fans a fun little back-and-forth between the competitors.
If nothing else, expect Morgan to be heavily featured as she looks to prove she belongs in the title hunt.
The Phenom Comes for the Phenomenal One
The Undertaker didn't even remove his hat and coat as he defeated AJ Styles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. It was unexpected and humiliating for The Phenomenal One.
Styles cut a promo Monday on Raw in which he addressed The Phenom, then proceeded to hand Aleister Black his first televised loss in over a year. Sunday, he battles The Dutch Destroyer in a No Disqualification match at Elimination Chamber.
The fact that the match is No DQ and Styles called out The Deadman on Raw, suggests Elimination Chamber will witness an appearance by Undertaker.
Given Black is intertwined in the program, maybe WWE is setting up for the former NXT champion to team with Undertaker to battle Styles and The O.C. at WrestleMania.
NXT's Most Dominant Women Clash
The two most dominant women in NXT history will share the same ring as Asuka and Shayna Baszler battle for the right to challenge Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the Raw women's title.
With WWE calling off their originally scheduled match on Raw, Baszler and Asuka have yet to do battle on any televised event.
That changes in Philadelphia.
With a red-hot crowd made up of passionate fans, expect the WWE Universe to come to life as The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen of Spades come face-to-face.
As two heels, the heat will not be what it had been if one had been a babyface but still, expect a raucous reaction for the showdown between the two most dominant champions in NXT.
When WWE pulls the trigger on a sanctioned match just between the two of them is the next question to be answered.
Kevin Owens' Unfinished Business with The Monday Night Messiah
Kevin Owens delivered a stunner to Seth Rollins Monday night and set up The Street Profits to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships.
The announcement later in the broadcast that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will defend against Rollins and Murphy on Sunday suggests KO's vendetta with the former universal champion will rear its head again—as it should.
Owens is not currently scheduled for a match on the PPV, but the booking decision on Raw suggests the writing team is still interested in keeping him involved. For that to happen, he should again ensure The Street Profits pick up the win over The Monday Night Messiah and Murphy.
The question is whether WWE is going with Owens vs. Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Given the fact that they have met many times before and the match does not seem nearly significant enough for Rollins on wrestling's grandest stage, it is unlikely.
Still, Owens vs. Rollins is a program WWE is apparently very invested in and wants to continue building toward, including Sunday at Elimination Chamber.
Otis Unleashes Weeks of Heartache on Dolph Ziggler
Otis was left heartbroken when he arrived to a restaurant on Valentine's Day for his date with Mandy Rose, only to watch as she enjoyed the company of Dolph Ziggler instead.
Since then, the fun-loving big man has been a mess, unable to focus on the job at hand. When he gets his hands on Ziggler inside Elimination Chamber on Sunday, expect a fiery performance by the athletic heavyweight as he looks to unleash weeks of heartache and frustration on the former world champion.
That story is the most prominent of the tag team Elimination Chamber match and one that must be addressed. If Otis and Ziggler do not cross paths and the babyface does not gain a measure of revenge, WWE will miss an enormous opportunity to write the latest chapter of their rivalry.
Ziggler will likely bump all over the ring in an attempt to put Otis over but do not be surprised if he sneakily hits a superkick or Zig-Zag from out of nowhere to eliminate the Heavy Machinery star and dismay the fans.