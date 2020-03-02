Video: Trevor Bauer Intentionally Tips Pitches to Dodgers After Astros' Cheating

Matt York/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer isn't fond of the sign-stealing tactics employed by the Houston Astros in recent seasons. So on Monday, he willingly tipped his own pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a form of protest:

Bauer had some more fun with the situation on social media after the game:

Bauer was candid about his feelings on the sign-stealing scheme in February, per Bobby Nightengale of Cincinnati.com:

"I'm not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they've stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself was completely unfair. They've negatively affected the fans, they've negatively affected players, they've negatively affected kids and the future of baseball—which is what I'm most upset about."

It seems highly unlikely Bauer will continue the practice once the games count. But the symbolic gesture—it surely wasn't a coincidence he tipped his own pitches against the Dodgers, the team the Astros beat in the 2017 World Series—nonetheless made its point.