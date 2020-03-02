Giannis Struggles as Bucks Suffer 105-89 Defeat to Jimmy Butler, Heat

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Heat got a much-needed upset victory over the visiting NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks to begin their March slate.

The Heat topped Milwaukee 105-89 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday night, becoming the only team to defeat the Bucks twice this season despite Milwaukee entering the game as one of three teams in the league with 20-plus road victories in 2019-20:

This marked their first meeting since the Heat outlasted Milwaukee 131-126 in overtime at Miami way back on Oct. 26. The Heat were without center Meyers Leonard (ankle) and rookie 13th overall pick Tyler Herro (foot) for this matchup.

The Heat bucketed 48.6 percent on their threes while the Bucks struggled mightily from deep at 20.6 percent. Additionally, Milwaukee was held to under 100 points in back-to-back contests for the first time since Games 5 and 6 of last season's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.



Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez led all scorers with 21 points, but the team couldn't compensate for Giannis Antetokounmpo's off scoring night. The reigning league MVP finished with 13 points.

The Heat improved to 39-22 following a 6-7 February—their first losing month since April 2019.



All due respect to Miami's gutsy performance, but this might be the most meaningless blowout loss of the season considering Milwaukee is still firmly positioned as the favorites to come out of the East. The Bucks, who became the quickest team to clinch a playoff berth in NBA history on Feb. 23, dropped to 52-9 but still hold a 9.5-game lead over Toronto atop the Eastern Conference.

Notable Performances

MIA F Jimmy Butler: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

MIA F Jae Crowder: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

MIA G Goran Dragic: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

MIL C Brook Lopez: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks

MIL F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

MIL F Khris Middleton: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

What's Next?

Miami and Milwaukee will return to game action on Wednesday.

The Heat will finish a five-game homestand against the Orlando Magic, while the Bucks will host Indiana before hitting the road for three games out west.