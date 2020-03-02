NFL Rumors: Chris Harris Jr. Drawing Interest from Cowboys, Raiders, Jets, More

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is going to have a big market this offseason.

According to Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com, the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Detroit Lions all have interest in Harris. Per that report, the Denver Broncos' "stance continues to be to let Harris test market. There will be a market for him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.