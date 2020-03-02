NFL Rumors: Chris Harris Jr. Drawing Interest from Cowboys, Raiders, Jets, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is going to have a big market this offseason. 

According to Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com, the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Detroit Lions all have interest in Harris. Per that report, the Denver Broncos' "stance continues to be to let Harris test market. There will be a market for him."

                  

