Jets' Jamal Adams Names Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue on FA Wish List

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams hasn't been shy about trying to lure top-tier free agents to the Big Apple.

The 24-year-old All-Pro recruited running back Le'Veon Bell around this time last year, and Bell ultimately signed a four-year, $52 million contract with New York. Ahead of 2020 free agency, which officially begins March 18, Adams has his sights set on a new class of potential Jets:

"I would definitely go for [Jadeveon] Clowney," Adams told NFL Network during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when asked about his free-agent wish list.

"Pass-rusher, man, that's what I'm looking forward to. That's a safety's best friend, you know what I mean? But definitely Clowney, big 9-1 [Yannick Ngakoue] down in Jacksonville. He's a beast. Dante Fowler. I mean, there are so many guys coming out right now in free agency that we could sure use coming off that end."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Monday that Jaguars intend to use their franchise tag on Ngakoue. However, the 24-year-old defensive end made it clear he wants to play elsewhere:

Clowney played on the franchise tag for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, while Fowler signed a one-year, $12 million deal with Los Angeles Rams last offseason.

Bell revealed the role Adams played in getting him to New York last March, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

"Jamal did his thing recruiting. He was on my line constantly … texting me, tweeting me ... Instagram ... everything. He was doing everything he could to get me here. I respect everything from a guy with that talent. He's so young. For him to reach out to me, it meant everything in the world to me ... that somebody wanted me that much … a team wanted me that much. So, I'm glad to be here. He's definitely a huge part. He made it happen. You got to give him a lot of credit."

Adams succeeded in getting the Jets offense a playmaker, but now he wants to bolster his side of the ball. New York had the second-best rushing defense and was seventh in total defense in 2019. However, the Jets ranked 17th in passing defense and just 23rd in sacks with 35.

The team selected defensive lineman Quinnen Williams third overall in the 2019 NFL draft, but the 22-year-old only made nine starts in 13 appearances and finished with 2.5 sacks.

As for Adams' future in New York, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last Tuesday that "the plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life."

Adams is not set to enter free agency until 2022 if the Jets pick up his fifth-year option, per Spotrac.