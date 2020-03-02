Dana White Talks Deontay Wilder's 'Bulls--t' Costume and Tyson Fury in UFC

Harry How/Getty Images

Dana White has criticized Deontay Wilder's choice to wear a heavy costume to the ring before his heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.

White said he wouldn't allow a fighter in the UFC to follow Wilder's attire decision and that the costume might have played a part in the Bronze Bomber's defeat to the Gypsy King.

White told TMZ:

"I think there's a lot to it. Fury looked awesome. Fury fought a perfect fight. But, if you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they're in the back. They're relaxing. Some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm. You don't put all this gear on and all this stuff. That's why I don't do any of that bulls--t in the UFC. I don't like it. I don't like any of that."

Fury dominated Wilder during the second title fight between the pair, with the Brit earning a seventh-round technical knockout.

White added he's been impressed with Fury's skill set and remains interested in the boxer's fighting career, admitting he would "love" to see Fury in UFC one day.

