Dana White Talks Deontay Wilder's 'Bulls--t' Costume and Tyson Fury in UFC

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Deontay Wilder costume as he enters the ring to fight Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Dana White has criticized Deontay Wilder's choice to wear a heavy costume to the ring before his heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.

White said he wouldn't allow a fighter in the UFC to follow Wilder's attire decision and that the costume might have played a part in the Bronze Bomber's defeat to the Gypsy King.

White told TMZ:

"I think there's a lot to it. Fury looked awesome. Fury fought a perfect fight. But, if you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they're in the back. They're relaxing. Some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm. You don't put all this gear on and all this stuff. That's why I don't do any of that bulls--t in the UFC. I don't like it. I don't like any of that."

Fury dominated Wilder during the second title fight between the pair, with the Brit earning a seventh-round technical knockout.

White added he's been impressed with Fury's skill set and remains interested in the boxer's fighting career, admitting he would "love" to see Fury in UFC one day.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Floyd Says He Can Teach Wilder How to Defeat Tyson Fury

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Floyd Says He Can Teach Wilder How to Defeat Tyson Fury

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Question still unanswered: Can Mikey Garcia handle the welterweight elites?

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Question still unanswered: Can Mikey Garcia handle the welterweight elites?

    Dan Rafael
    via ESPN.com

    Garcia: I can take Pacquiao out

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Garcia: I can take Pacquiao out

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    A week in the Philippines with Manny Pacquiao ... future president?

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    A week in the Philippines with Manny Pacquiao ... future president?

    Tim Keown
    via ESPN.com