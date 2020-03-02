Matt Hardy Won't Renew WWE Contract, Cody Speaks on Tattoo, Angle Talks Jordan

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Matt Hardy to Become Free Agent

Matt Hardy's contract with WWE expired March 1, an event he's spent months teasing on social media. There has been speculation about Hardy re-signing with WWE, being re-assigned to the NXT brand, going to AEW and countless other potential ventures for the 45-year-old.

While he's made no commitment to any wrestling organization, Hardy went on his YouTube channel Monday and confirmed his time with WWE has ended—for now. Hardy left the door open for possibly returning to WWE at some point in the future, calling the company his "home."

"It's just time for me to take a break and become a free agent," Hardy said. "I didn't want to leave WWE because it is my home. The reason I needed to leave WWE is, because when it comes to my creative stance and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I wanted to go for these last three or four years that I have left to spend as an active in-ring competitor, I just think myself and WWE are on different pages."

Hardy then spoke of a desire to enter a "creative renaissance," acknowledging he has to be "utilized in a certain way" at his advanced age but expressing a desire for more fulfillment.

The obvious answer here is Hardy joining AEW. The Dark Order has been teasing the arrival of the Exalted One for months, and Hardy's a natural fit. AEW also has the advantage of only filming once per week, which will allow Hardy to rest his body and not work house shows like he would in WWE.

Cody Comments on Tattoo

There aren't too many people who like Cody Rhodes' new neck tattoo. Fans weren't fond of it when it debuted at AEW Revolution. His wife, Brandi, said she doesn't like it.

While there has been criticism of the art itself, particularly its shape, most critics have pointed to the placement on the side of Rhodes' neck. Cody explained his decision in an Instagram post Sunday.

"I’m humbled by the run I’ve been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man," Cody wrote. "It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands...I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn’t hiding it. More details on tomorrow’s 'Road To Denver'.. - thank you @inkanddaggertattoo @craigbrocktattoo for taking the design and making it a reality!"

Fair enough. We're not here to critique what another person chooses to do with their body, and a comment by Matt Jackson sums up the situation best: "Do the things that make you happy."

Jason Jordan Was Angle's Original Final Match Opponent

During Kurt Angle's run as Raw general manager in 2017, WWE introduced a storyline where Jason Jordan was Angle's son who he'd kept a secret. The angle was in its relative infancy when Jordan suffered a neck injury that's kept him out of action since January 2018.

According to Angle, the storyline was supposed to continue, with the father-son having a blow-off match at WrestleMania.

"What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the ass to me, I probably would've hired him on as my assistant GM, he would've started making decisions for me and it would've caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would've wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin," Angle said on the Table Talk with D'Von and Mo podcast. "Obviously they picked Baron. No matter what you think about him, he's a great in-ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he's a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason.

"What you saw happen with him I think was supposed to be with Jason. It was a great opportunity for him, for Baron, and he took it and he ran with it."

Baron Corbin became Constable Corbin in June 2018, which led to a months-long feud with Angle and an eventual retirement match for Angle at WrestleMania 35. Some were disappointed Angle's final match came against someone they deemed not worthy of the spot, but it appears this was an audible from what could have been a more interesting and layered feud with Jordan.