NFL GM: Tua Tagovailoa to Go No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft, Lions Will Trade Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The general presumption heading into the 2020 NFL draft is that the Cincinnati Bengals will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick and that Washington will take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2.

That makes things interesting at No. 3, however, and one general manager told Mike Sando of The Athletic that he believes the Detroit Lions will trade the selection to a team that wants Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I think Detroit is going to trade the pick," he said. "Put Tua in there, but they will trade the pick. Someone else will take Tua."

