Nate Solder to Vote Yes on NFL CBA; Giants LT Says It's Great for 'Core Players'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

A number of NFL players have expressed publicly that they will not vote for the collective bargaining agreement on the table, but New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder isn't among them.

He told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that the proposed CBA was "a great deal for the core players":

"Minimum salaries would go up significantly, with bumped-up benefits for current players and retired players. We'd increase the practice squad [from 10 to 14 by 2022]. Work rules would improve. I don't think it's perfect, but we're making incremental gains on player health and safety. Some players have fallen victim to the thought if we turn this down, we'll get something better. We might, but we might not. You have a couple of guys on Twitter who have millions of followers criticizing the deal. Other guys who support it might have 5,000 followers. Their voices aren't loud. In some ways, I'm trying to be a voice for the voiceless."

