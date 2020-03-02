Nate Solder to Vote Yes on NFL CBA; Giants LT Says It's Great for 'Core Players'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) lock up during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Green Bay Packers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

A number of NFL players have expressed publicly that they will not vote for the collective bargaining agreement on the table, but New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder isn't among them.

He told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that the proposed CBA was "a great deal for the core players":

"Minimum salaries would go up significantly, with bumped-up benefits for current players and retired players. We'd increase the practice squad [from 10 to 14 by 2022]. Work rules would improve. I don't think it's perfect, but we're making incremental gains on player health and safety. Some players have fallen victim to the thought if we turn this down, we'll get something better. We might, but we might not. You have a couple of guys on Twitter who have millions of followers criticizing the deal. Other guys who support it might have 5,000 followers. Their voices aren't loud. In some ways, I'm trying to be a voice for the voiceless."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout drops a brand-new three-round mock draft following the NFL Combine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Want to Trade Nick Foles

    Jacksonville wants to start Gardner Minshew II and trade Foles just one year after signing him to $88M deal (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Want to Trade Nick Foles

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    We pick the best teams for these rising prospects

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dak Might Want Short-Term Deal

    Prescott might prefer to do a shorter deal that would allow him to hit free agency again at age 29

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak Might Want Short-Term Deal

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report