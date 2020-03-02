Joe Burrow Called 'Once-in-a-Decade Prospect' by NFL OC; Compared to Andrew Luck

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Not only is Joe Burrow the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the quarterback could also be a generational prospect for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, an offensive coordinator called Burrow a "once-in-a-decade prospect who is ahead of where Andrew Luck was coming out of Stanford based on the offensive style LSU played."

The same coordinator said the Bengals should "cancel their football team" if they decide against picking the Tigers product.

Luck was the "gold standard" of NFL draft prospects, per Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, and was selected No. 1 overall in 2012.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, who originally called Luck the "perfect prospect" in 2011, also sees Burrow as the next in line:

Burrow proved himself on the field in 2019 while leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and the national title. He totaled 5,671 passing yards and an NCAA single-season record 60 touchdowns on his way to a Heisman Trophy, completing one of the best individual years in college football history.

With Burrow's accurate arm and his impressive toughness and athleticism, it's easy to see why scouts are salivating over his potential.

However, it appears not everyone is on board with Burrow as the best prospect in the class.

"You love his mind and the short accuracy, but he is not a big man, he has small hands [9"], does not have a big arm, and he has done it for only one season," an NFL general manager told Sando, though he expects Burrow to still go first overall.