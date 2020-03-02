Tom Brady Rumors: NFL Exec Says QB 'Putting Pressure' on Patriots to Add Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly "putting pressure" on the New England Patriots to improve their roster, with speculation surrounding the quarterback's future beginning to intensify ahead of the free-agency deadline.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, while there isn't any genuine fear among Patriots execs yet that the veteran will be on the move in the offseason, Brady is said to have been encouraging key figures at the franchise to recruit some high-class players.

"I think he likes the attention, so it is not going to be something that happens quickly," said an NFL executive quoted in Sando's story. Another said that Brady "is putting pressure on New England to get him some players."

According to Sando, Brady's reported willingness to take a look at the market is considered "standard fare" by a number of executives recently polled at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In the report, it's noted a possible leading destination for Brady has not materialized yet should he decide to leave the Patriots after 22 memorable years.

Another executive quoted in the report said it's not clear what Brady's motivation for a change of scenery would be at the moment:

"Is it financial? Is it to go win? Is it to set up TB12 for global success? Is it to make his wife happy? If you understand why he is leaving, you can probably have a better understanding of what team he might choose.

"If it is winning, you are not leaving. Whatever percentage chance Tennessee has of being better than New England might not be worth switching your entire life for a year.”

Brady has helped the Patriots become the dominant force in the NFL in recent years. In total, he has won six Super Bowl titles, cementing a reputation as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

In 2019-20, Brady and the Patriots didn't reach the same levels they have set in recent years. A shock loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the regular season plunged them into a wild-card clash against the Titans. Tennessee then beat New England at Gillette Stadium, ending the Patriots' hopes of further Super Bowl success.

While he struggled to have an impact against the Titans in that encounter, Brady put up impressive numbers again in the regular season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and registering 24 touchdown passes for just eight interceptions.