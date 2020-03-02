Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Said CBA Talks Would 'Get Bad' If Players Voted No

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly struck an ominous tone in a meeting with player reps before they voted on whether to send the proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement to the entire union.

An agent told Mike Sando of The Athletic:

"Jerry said to the players, 'Listen, you are all going to get more money, you are going to win.' ... He told them if they wanted to vote against, that was their right, but then it was going to get bad. He said he wasn't threatening them, just saying what was going to happen. He said there were certain things he wanted in the deal that he could not have, like caps on what every position can make. The players still had 15 of 32 reps not vote for it ... but I thought what Jerry said was very interesting."

Player reps voted 17-14 (with one abstention) to send the proposed CBA to the union, and players will individually vote on whether to ratify the new 10-year agreement. A majority of players must approve of the CBA for it to be ratified.

NFL owners have already voted in favor of the agreement.

