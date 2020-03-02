Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: NFL GM Says Bucs Are 'Hot On' QB Ahead of FA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After impressing in limited action with the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 season, Teddy Bridgewater could reportedly find a new starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I am hearing Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater," a general manager told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Jameis Winston started all 16 games for the Buccaneers last season but is set to hit free agency, and his future with the team is uncertain.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, it's "likely" the quarterback leaves Tampa Bay in 2020.

            

