Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: NFL GM Says Bucs Are 'Hot On' QB Ahead of FA

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After impressing in limited action with the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 season, Teddy Bridgewater could reportedly find a new starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I am hearing Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater," a general manager told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Jameis Winston started all 16 games for the Buccaneers last season but is set to hit free agency, and his future with the team is uncertain.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, it's "likely" the quarterback leaves Tampa Bay in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.