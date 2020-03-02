Premier League Week 29 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United will take centre stage in Week 29 of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Leaders Liverpool can take another step towards the title against Bournemouth, and Chelsea and Everton meet in a match that carries major European implications. Arsenal host West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur visit Burnley. Leicester City and Aston Villa will close out the action on Monday.

Here is a look at the fixture list, complete with predictions:

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Watford: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 2-2 Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea 1-1 Everton: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, March 9

Leicester City 2-1 Aston Villa: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

United enter the week in fifth in the standings, three points behind Chelsea and tied with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A 1-1 draw away to Everton was not an ideal way to prepare for second-place City, who beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final:

City have all but secured second place, sitting seven points ahead of Leicester City with a match in hand. With a two-year UEFA ban looming―barring a successful appeal―their primary focus will be on the UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid, but the local derby is always a highlight of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne started the Carabao Cup final from the bench and could be in line for more rest in the midweek FA Cup match against Sheffield United.

Sergio Aguero is also likely to get a rest after he came off late in the final with a minor knock. If it lingers, he could be held out of the derby completely with an eye on the March 17 meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four league outings and have gotten a major boost from January signing Bruno Fernandes:

Everton's European hopes have taken a bit of a hit in the last two weeks, but they remain in the running, sitting just five points behind fifth-place United. The Toffees could turn the race for the top four on its head with a win at Stamford Bridge, against a Chelsea team out of form.

The Blues have a single win in their last six league outings and struggled to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in Week 28.

Injuries have been a major issue for manager Frank Lampard:

Arsenal are tied with Everton on points and winners of their last two in the competition. A visit from lowly West Ham provides another great opportunity to add three points, which could put the Gunners level with rivals Spurs.

Tottenham have lost two in a row in the league and visit Burnley, who are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches.