Toni Kroos, Thibaut Courtois and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 26

Real Madrid regained the lead in La Liga's title race on Sunday as they beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to leapfrog them atop the table.

Wins for Sevilla and Getafe saw them overtake Atletico Madrid in the standings after Los Rojiblancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol.

Eibar claimed a vital 3-0 victory over Levante, while Valencia and Athletic Bilbao beat Real Betis and Villarreal, respectively.

Here's the full set of results:

And the standings:

Here's the team of the week.

GK: Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

Real Madrid had Thibaut Courtois to thank for keeping things level in El Clasico before Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz fired them to victory late in the second half.

The Belgian made four saves in the match, including vital stops against Arthur, Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite:

Football writer and broadcaster Lee Roden singled him out for praise:

DEF: Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal was an enormous presence for Los Blancos on the right flank against Barcelona.

He assisted Diaz's goal with one of the three chances he created on Sunday, and he made four tackles, including a vital challenge on Messi in the penalty area.

DEF: Jose Antonio Martinez, Granada

Jose Antonio Martinez put in a fine defensive display as Granada drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The centre-back won six aerial duels and two tackles, as well as making five clearances and three interceptions to keep out the visitors.

DEF: Jules Kounde, Sevilla

Kounde made two tackles and four clearances in Sevilla's 3-2 win over Osasuna, but it was his attacking contribution that made him stand out this weekend.

The Frenchman created two chances for his side, including a headed assist for Youssef En-Nesyri's 92nd-minute winner.

DEF: Pervis Estupinan, Osasuna

Pervis Estupinan was unfortunate to be on the losing side in Osasuna's clash with Sevilla.

The left-back was a monster in defence, making seven tackles, three clearances and two interceptions, while going forward he completed three take-ons and created three chances.

MID: Adnan Januzaj, Real Sociedad

Adnan Januzaj headed home the decisive goal in Real Sociedad's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Friday:

The winger also completed six dribbles, drew three fouls from Valladolid and played three key passes in an impressive performance.

MID: Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

Not for the first time this season, Toni Kroos ran the show for Real Madrid from midfield in their vital win over Barcelona:

The German was instrumental in Los Blancos breaking the deadlock, slipping through Vinicius for their opener.

MID: Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez notched one of the goals of the weekend for Atletico Madrid when he cancelled out Stefan Savic's own goal to level proceedings against Espanyol:

He provided both of Atleti's shots on target in the match, as well as winning four tackles and as many aerial duels.

MID: Fabian Orellana, Eibar

Fabian Orellana bagged a goal and an assist as Eibar ran out 3-0 winners against Levante:

He set up Charles' opener with his head and rounded out the scoring with a low finish from eight yards.

FWD: Charles, Eibar

Charles scored twice for Eibar on Saturday, reaching a milestone in the process:

He poked home Orellana's header from close range before heading home a cross from strike partner Sergi Enrich. He should have had a hat-trick after Levante were penalised for a handball, but his spot-kick was saved.

FWD: Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla

En-Nesyri scored his first goals at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Sevilla since his move from Leganes in January:

He opened the scoring early on after being slipped in by Oliver Torres, and he later notched a dramatic injury-time winner from close range after his side had let slip a two-goal lead to 10-man Osasuna.

