EPL Week 29 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

The Manchester derby is the headline event in Week 29 of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United go head-to-head with Manchester City at Old Trafford in what will be their fourth meeting of the season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will look to bounce back from their first league defeat of the campaign as they host Bournemouth, and Arsenal take on West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea face Everton as Carlo Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge—although he may not be in the dugout after being sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday—while Leicester City will play Aston Villa on Monday.

Norwich City travel to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Newcastle United are on the road at Southampton and Burnley play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's the complete schedule, including predictions:

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United 2-0 Norwich City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 1-0 Newcastle United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea 2-1 Everton, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, March 9

Leicester City 1-0 Aston Villa, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Key Players

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running since he joined United from Sporting CP in January.

In five starts for the Red Devils, he's contributed three goals and two assists.

He found the net from open play for the first time against Everton on Sunday as United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park:

It was an excellent performance all-round from him, as his numbers demonstrate:

As Dominic King of the Daily Mail observed, he's a standout player in the squad:

United have played City three times this season and beaten them twice.

The Sky Blues are still strong favourites to come out on top, but having a player of Fernandes' calibre and form in their ranks gives United a good chance of getting something from the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

It's not often a striker will want to forget a game in which they scored a bicycle kick, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won't look back on Thursday night fondly.

He thought he'd fired Arsenal through to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League with an impressive goal against Olympiacos in extra time (U.S., UK only respectively):

However, the Greek side replied with an even later goal to put them ahead in the tie on goal difference.

Aubameyang had the chance to win it again for the Gunners in the dying seconds, but he missed the target from just eight yards out.

He's still Arsenal's most important player, though, and their chief source of goals.

The Gabon international has 20 to his name this season. Of those, 17 have come in the Premier League, with three in his last two league outings, so he'll be the one to watch in Arsenal's clash with West Ham.