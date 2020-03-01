Andy Dalton Trade Rumors: Patriots, Colts, Bears Linked to Deal for Bengals QB

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Andy Dalton has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, but that could change as the team presumably heads into the Joe Burrow era with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are the "three potential suitors" at this point if the Bengals elect to trade Dalton.

"It doesn't sound like there's been any hardcore negotiations between teams and the Bengals, but they're certainly looking at it," Rapoport said. "It might not be something that's on the front burner, but it does sound like Dalton eventually will be traded this offseason."

This is not the first time Dalton has been connected to the Bears.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the Bengals and Bears were in touch regarding the veteran signal-caller, which would create a competition with incumbent Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft and publicly committed to him for the 2020 campaign, but so far, he has not lived up to expectations.

As for the Colts, long-term quarterback plans surely changed when Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 campaign. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the AFC South team is "keeping its options open for an upgrade" when it comes to Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots stand out considering Tom Brady has been a cornerstone of their dynasty for the last two decades, but ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported the future Hall of Famer "is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England."

Dalton is not Brady, but he is a three-time Pro Bowler who could step into the lineup for a team that is otherwise ready to win and keep it in playoff contention.

He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2019 but is still just 32 years old and helped lead the Bengals to the playoffs five straight seasons to start his career.