NASCAR at California 2020 Results: Alex Bowman Dominates Field En Route to Win

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2020 running of the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, on Sunday afternoon featured 16 lead changes, but it was Alex Bowman who claimed the checkered flag.

Bowman dominated the race, leading for 110 out of 200 laps en route to winning his second career Cup Series race. The 26-year-old set the tone by winning Stage 1 before finishing a whopping 8.9 seconds ahead of second-place finisher and reigning champion Kyle Busch.

As a result, Bowman might be getting a No. 88 tattoo:

Busch snuck into a second-place finish after Ryan Blaney, who led for the second-most laps (54) and won Stage 2, was forced to make an unscheduled stop because of tire issues:

It continued a trend of heartbreaking finishes for Blaney, who ended in 19th, to start the Cup Series season. The No. 12 car came in second place at the Daytona 500 in mid-February before just missing the top-10 at 11th place in last weekend's Pennzoil 400.

Auto Club 400 Top 10

1. Alex Bowman

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kurt Busch

4. Chase Elliott

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Jimmie Johnson

8. Aric Almirola

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Erik Jones

Full results available at NASCAR.com.

Hamlin notched his second consecutive Daytona 500 title and inched closer to the top of the leaderboard Sunday after a disappointing 17th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Behind him in seventh place was Johnson, who had lost the pole to Clint Bowyer by .007 seconds:

Johnson compensated for missing the pole by besting Bowyer's 23rd-place result. Bowyer necessitated a caution flag during Stage 2.

Elsewhere outside the top 10, drama brewed between Martin Truex Jr. and Pennzoil 400 winner Joey Logano:

None of that ended up mattering, though. Bowman, in his third full season with Hendrick Motorsports in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former No. 88, made himself a commodity as he inches toward free agency. His first Cup Series victory came in TheHouse.com 400 at Chicagoland Speedway last June, and he certainly doesn't want to wait that long for his third.

Bowman's and every Cup Series driver's next chance for points will come at the FanShield 500 next Sunday from Phoenix Raceway.