MLB Position Power Rankings: Predicting Top 10 Stars at Each Position for 2020

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Welcome to March, wherein Major League Baseball will finally get around to Opening Day on the 26th.

That makes now a good time for a fresh list of must-watch stars, so we put one together by predicting the top 10 players at each position for the 2020 season.

There's naturally plenty of crossover between this list and our top 50 players at the start of spring training, for which we considered players' track records, upside and downside and health. This time around, though, we allowed ourselves to include prospects and other players who are on the verge of becoming stars.

We'll begin with the top 10 catchers and end with the top 10 relief pitchers.