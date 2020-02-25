Braves' Freddie Freeman's Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was held out of Tuesday's spring training game against the Minnesota Twins due to an elbow injury.



Per MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Freeman was scratched from the lineup as a precaution due to inflammation in his right elbow.

"We're trying to nip it in the bud. He's been throwing balls and doing things," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters about his star first baseman. "It's better that it's in February than the end of March."

Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in October to remove three fragmented loose bodies and clean up multiple bone spur formations.

The Braves took Freeman out of high school in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft, and he's been in the organization ever since.

The first baseman has been a catalyst for the team's recent success, which includes back-to-back National League East titles. He set career highs with 38 homers and 121 RBI in 2019.

Freeman's individual career accolades are also noteworthy: He's made four All-Star teams and won the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove one time apiece. Freeman has also finished in the top eight of the NL MVP voting four times.

Freeman is sensational at the dish and in the field, and losing him in the regular season would be a tough blow for a Braves team that saw him play in all but four games in 2018 and 2019.

Austin Riley could see the bulk of the playing time at first base in Freeman's absence. The Braves also brought in veteran Yonder Alonso on a minor league deal.