Ranking the Best 50 MLB Players at the Start of 2020 Spring Training

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

20. George Springer, CF/RF, Houston Astros

2019 WAR: 6.2

For pretty much his whole career, George Springer has been a reliably above-average hitter (.849 career OPS) and outfielder (14 defensive runs saved). Yet he really came into his own in 2019 with a .974 OPS and 39 homers, plus an elite .398 xwOBA. All this leaves his injury-proneness as his only real red flag.

19. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

2019 WAR: 5.4

Aaron Judge has often been banged up since taking the American League by storm in 2017, yet he's still mustered a .920 OPS, 54 homers and spectacular defensive ratings over the past two seasons. He's now going into 2020 fully operational, so he should be sold short of absolutely nothing.

18. Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Washington Nationals

2019 WAR: 6.3

Stephen Strasburg is now $245 million richer after a 2019 campaign in which he had a 3.32 ERA in the regular season and a 1.98 ERA in the postseason. The .269 xwOBA he posted through it all confirms he was about as good as he looked, so it's fair to anticipate more of the same in 2020.

17. Juan Soto, LF, Washington Nationals

2019 WAR: 4.7

Juan Soto's .287/.403/.535 career line comes out to a 140 OPS+, which puts him in rarefied air among all-time hitters through the age of 20. Per outs above average, he was also a safely above-average defender last year. Any guy who can do these things at such a young age has frankly limitless potential.

16. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Atlanta Braves

2019 WAR: 5.5

Ronald Acuna Jr. was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 and an MVP candidate in 2019. Yet like Soto, he still has room to grow. His offensive upside goes beyond even the 41 homers and 37 steals he posted last season, and he could stand to be better in center field. A 22-year-old with the amount of experience he already has should be capable of making these improvements.

15. Marcus Semien, SS, Oakland Athletics

2019 WAR: 8.1

The story of Marcus Semien's career is one of steady improvement. In the last two seasons, especially, he's made himself into an outstanding defensive shortstop and one of the position's top offensive threats via an .892 OPS and 33 home runs in 2019. With more of that, he'll be an MVP contender again in 2020.

14. Josh Donaldson, 3B, Minnesota Twins

2019 WAR: 6.1

Josh Donaldson went into 2019 with plenty to prove after injuries chipped away at his MVP reputation in 2017 and 2018. Well, he not only put up a .900 OPS and 37 home runs, but he also enjoyed a surprising renaissance on defense. Until further notice, his former superstar self should be considered alive and well.

13. Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels

2019 WAR: 6.3

Anthony Rendon was a darn good player even before 2019, yet last year is definitely the biggest reason why he's now worth $245 million. He put up a 1.010 OPS with 34 homers and peripherals to match, and he made the grade as a good defender in terms of outs above average. More of the same is in order for 2020.

12. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics

2019 WAR: 6.7

Matt Chapman ranks fourth among position players in WAR since 2018. He's arguably the best defensive player at any position, and he's found a groove offensively with an .855 OPS and 60 homers over the last two seasons. Even if he's exhausted his upside, he doesn't need to be any better than he already is.

11. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals

2019 WAR: 5.8

Max Scherzer outside the top 10? Yeah, it feels wrong. After all, he leads all pitchers in WAR since 2013 and struck out 12.7 batters per nine innings with a 2.92 ERA last year. But he's also 35 and his body began to break down (see here and here) in 2019, so we're erring on the side of caution with our enthusiasm for his 2020 campaign.