Freddie Freeman Had Surgery on Elbow Injury; Expected Back for Spring Training

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to remove "three fragmented loose bodies" and "multiple bone spur formations" in his right elbow, the team announced.

The 30-year-old is expected to be ready for spring training.

Freeman was durable last season and appeared in all 162 games, which was notable because he fractured his wrist from a hit by a pitch during the 2017 campaign and played just 117 contests.

The first baseman has been a consistent source of power and timely hitting in Atlanta's lineup and slashed .309/.388/.505 with 23 home runs and 98 RBI while making his third career All-Star Game in 2018. It was the third straight year he finished with a batting average better than .300, and he proved his value in the field as well with his first Gold Glove.

Freeman followed that up by hitting .295/.389/.549 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI in 2019, earning his fourth career All-Star selection.

With Freeman's help, the Braves won the National League East for the second consecutive year. They were eliminated in the National League Division Series in five games by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Freeman went 4-for-20 with one home run and one RBI during the postseason.