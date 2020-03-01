Raiders Rumors: Cowboys' Byron Jones Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Las Vegas

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As they look to improve their secondary this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders "have a strong interest" in free-agent cornerback Byron Jones, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jones had 46 combined tackles and six passes defended in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

The 27-year-old is one of three prominent free agents for the Cowboys along with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Dallas is projected to have $77.3 million in available salary-cap space, per Over the Cap, but re-signing all three players will be extremely difficult.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones didn't say outright the team expects Jones to walk, but that's the impression he left at the NFL Scouting Combine, per USA Today's Jori Epstein:

"He's played really well, played at a high level and that's the hard thing when you have quite a few good players on your football team: You get challenges. Byron understands that. But at the same time, he's worried about Byron, as he should be. Certainly we'll visit with his guys while we're here, kind of see their direction and what they're thinking. And we'll have to keep moving."

Assuming he hits the open market, Jones would be an obvious target for the Raiders.

The team ranked 25th in passing yards allowed (256.7) and 30th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. The Raiders traded Gareon Conley, a 2017 first-round pick, last October after an underwhelming start to his NFL career.

Las Vegas has five selections among the first 100 picks in the 2020 draft, so that could be route through which the front office targets a cornerback.

However, the Raiders apparently want to make a big impression in their first season in Sin City. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is expected to pursue Tom Brady in free agency.

Signing a proven defensive back—rather than counting on a rookie—would make more sense for a franchise looking to build a contender for 2020.