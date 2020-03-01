Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Redskins Told QB They Want Him to Compete with Haskins

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington may be looking to secure a franchise quarterback at this year's NFL draft despite selecting Dwayne Haskins just a year ago.

According to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, "New coach Ron Rivera told Tua Tagovailoa he wants to bring him to Washington to compete with second-year quarterback Haskins during their meeting at the NFL combine."

