Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Redskins Told QB They Want Him to Compete with Haskins

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington may be looking to secure a franchise quarterback at this year's NFL draft despite selecting Dwayne Haskins just a year ago.

According to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, "New coach Ron Rivera told Tua Tagovailoa he wants to bring him to Washington to compete with second-year quarterback Haskins during their meeting at the NFL combine."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

