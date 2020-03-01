Report: Titans' Jack Conklin Plans to Sign Jets Contract in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Free-agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin plans to sign with the New York Jets when free agency opens on March 18, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 2016 first-round pick spent the past four years with the Tennessee Titans and started all 57 games he played, but the team decided not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2020.

