Roy Keane Rips David De Gea for Error vs. Everton: 'I'd Have Killed Him'

Roy Keane said he would have "killed" David de Gea if he had been his team-mate or manager after his error during Manchester United's 1-1 draw away to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Keane, who was an in-studio analyst for Sky Sports, watched as De Gea played a pass against Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gift the Toffees a fourth-minute lead at Goodison Park.

Asked for his thoughts at halftime, former United skipper Keane didn't pull his punches (h/t Goal): "Whether I was a player or a manager, I'd have killed him. What is De Gea waiting for? It's crazy. There's almost a bit of arrogance to him. I would have lynched him at half time. There are no excuses."

De Gea's error was the latest mis-step in what has been a trying campaign for the Spain international. Once revered as a shot-stopper almost without equal, the 29-year-old has developed an unfortunate habit for calamity:

Ironically, De Gea wasn't the only goalkeeper to incur Keane's wrath. Everton's Jordan Pickford also bore the brunt of strong criticism after letting a Bruno Fernandes shot from distance beat him for United's equaliser.

Keane felt there was no excuse for Pickford failing to turn the effort away, and he questioned the former Sunderland man's credentials at this level: "I don't want to hear that the ball moved. Of course it's moving, someone's kicked it! The bottom line with Pickford...I don't need to see the stats. I know he's not a good goalkeeper. He's not up to it."

Keane's no-nonsense tongue-lashing might have made for good television, but it was to the credit of both goalkeepers they managed to redeem themselves late on. England's No. 1 Pickford did so by making an exceptional double save to leave Fernandes and Odion Ighalo frustrated.

As for De Gea, he was quick to block Gylfi Sigurdsson's toe poke from close range during stoppage time. The smart save was only the precursor for a controversial ending to the match involving Calvert-Lewin's rebound deflecting off Harry Maguire and into the net.

VAR ruled the goal out because Sigurdsson, who was sat in front of De Gea, was judged to have obstructed the keeper's view.

Both goalkeepers had been maligned but were ultimately key in preserving a point for their respective teams. It may not be enough to alter the view of Keane, who was notoriously demanding as both a player and manager.

Former pros can fall into the trap of addressing punditry with something of a blind spot to their own indiscretions during their playing days. Pickford may be struggling, but he's still merited his development as an international goalkeeper who has rarely let the Three Lions down.

Meanwhile, De Gea can be forgiven for a few mistakes after generally being standout during lean years at Old Trafford, winning United's Player of the Year accolade four times.