Tyson Fury's Wife Paris Wants Him to Retire After Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury's wife Paris has urged the WBC and lineal champion not to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, and instead have a unification bout with Anthony Joshua and retire after.

Speaking to the Mirror's Phil Cardy, she cited the risks involved with the sport, and she doesn't want him to push his luck for too long:

"I'd like him to beat Anthony Joshua and then stop. He's in the ring with supreme boxers and it is a dangerous sport. We both know the risks. I know one shot can change everything.

"If they put all the belts on the line it would be such an amazing fight. I'd like him to take that one fight and retire undefeated. He can't go on forever, he can't go undefeated forever. I wouldn't like to see him continue for too long and get hurt."

The Gypsy King stopped Wilder in their rematch on February 22, regaining his WBC crown and retaining his lineal title and undefeated record. The deal for the rematch contained a clause for a third fight, and the Bronze Bomber's camp has made it clear they plan on using it:

Wilder wants to regain his title soon:

The one-sided nature of their last fight means there may not be a giant appetite for an immediate rematch, however. Fury dominated the action from start to finish, using early pressure to score a knockdown in the third round. Wilder never recovered, and his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

While the clause makes a third meeting between the two likely, a unification bout with Joshua is also an option, and one that Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix would love to see:

Joshua holds the WBA, IBO, WBO and IBF titles since avenging his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019. He has a single loss on his record and is one of the biggest stars in British boxing.

A unification bout between the two in Britain would likely be a box-office hit, with every major belt and the lineal title on the line.

Joshua is currently scheduled to fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, and promoter Eddie Hearn wants to have the unification bout immediately after, per TalkSport's Michael Benson:

Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk are also itching for a title shot, so the picture could become further muddled if Fury and Joshua don't meet soon.