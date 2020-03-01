NFL Rumors: Ex-Chief Eric Berry Draws Interest from Colts Entering Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry (29) pauses during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs began free agency by cutting one of their most popular players in strong safety Eric Berry, who was a dynamic presence when he was healthy but had missed significant time throughout his career. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Despite missing the entire 2019 season, veteran safety Eric Berry could return to the field in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts among those interested.

"I've been told that there have at least been discussions," NFL Network's Jim Trotter said on NFL Now (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "One of Eric Berry's best friends is Justin Houston, his former teammate in Kansas City, who is now with the Colts."

Trotter added that the five-time Pro Bowler "looks great" on tape after being limited by leg injuries over the past few seasons.

   

    

