Russell Westbrook's 41 Powers Rockets Past Jayson Tatum, Celtics in OT Thriller

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points on 16-of-27 shooting as the Houston Rockets defeated the Boston Celtics 111-110 in overtime at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Rockets never trailed in the fourth quarter but found themselves playing an extra five minutes after Jaylen Brown nailed a buzzer-beating three to knot the game at 104:

A low-scoring overtime ensued, with neither team ever leading by more than two points. Westbrook notably had an and-1 layup to give his team a one-point edge:

The difference turned out to be two James Harden free throws with 24.3 seconds remaining.

Brown had the chance to be the hero again but missed a 15-footer in the closing seconds.

Robert Covington added a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double for the Rockets. Harden, the NBA's leading scorer, had an off night with 21 points on 7-of-24 shooting.

Jayson Tatum led the C's with 32 points and 13 boards. He also added five dimes, two blocks and two steals.

Marcus Smart stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Boston led 56-45 at halftime, but Houston responded by outscoring the C's 36-22 in the third to take a three-point lead into the fourth.

The C's kept it close throughout the final 12 minutes and cut the deficit to 102-101 after a Smart three-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining.

Westbrook responded with two free throws. Rockets center P.J. Tucker fouled Tatum, who missed the first before intentionally bricking the second, leading to the Brown three.

The 39-20 Rockets have won six straight. The 41-18 Celtics had won four of their last five heading into Saturday.

The C's were without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who is out with a sore left knee.

Notable Performances

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 41 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Rockets G James Harden: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 3 STL

Rockets F Robert Covington: 16 PTS, 16 REB, 3 BLK

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 32 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 2 STL



Celtics G Marcus Smart: 26 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB, 4 STL

Celtics F Gordon Hayward: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST



What's Next?

The Rockets will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The C's will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.