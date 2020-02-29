Tennessee DL Darel Middleton Arrested, Charged with Assault, Public Intoxication

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton has been arrested and charged with domestic assault for reportedly twice shoving his girlfriend following an alleged incident that occurred early Saturday morning, per Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Middleton, 23, was also charged with public intoxication. Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

The Associated Press relayed the details of the alleged incident, which reportedly took place in an alley behind a Knoxville, Tennessee, Walgreens store.

"An arrest warrant says Middleton, 23, shoved his girlfriend to the ground after a fight. Middleton was jealous of one of his girlfriend’s male friends, 'became very angry' and began fighting with his own friend, according to the report.

"The police report said Middleton’s girlfriend tried to break up the fight, and he shoved her to the ground. After apologizing, he shoved her again, according to the report."

Per Toppmeyer, police found Middleton at The Standard at Knoxville apartments. He reportedly had "blood shot eyes and slurred speech" and smelled of alcohol, per an online arrest warrant.

The report further stated that Middleton's girlfriend suffered a scrape on her left knee and that she was "crying and appeared to be in fear" when police spoke with her about the alleged incident.

Tennessee director of football communications Bill Martin issued the following statement on Middleton, who is scheduled to appear at a March 9 arraignment, per Toppmeyer.

"We're aware of the incident, and we're gathering more information," Martin stated.

Middleton transferred from East Mississippi Community College, where he played in 2017 and 2018. He had 28 tackles (two for a loss), one sack and a forced fumble for the Vols in 2019.