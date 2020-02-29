Mikel Arteta: Arsenal 'Have to Support' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After UEL Miss

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his side to give their backing to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he missed a gilt-edged chance in the final seconds of their UEFA Europa League defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Gunners lost 2-1 on the night and crashed out of the competition on away goals.

Arteta told reporters on Saturday:

"He was gutted. Obviously he scored a wonder goal that put us through in the competition and the last kick of the game he had the best chance of the game and he felt very responsible about it.

"We'll try to be right behind him. He's been phenomenal all season for us and now the players have to support him, we have to support him.

"His reaction as well after the game—to face the media and the way he talked and everything—it was a very mature reaction from him."

The game went to extra time with Olympiacos leading 1-0 (1-1 on aggregate), and Aubameyang thought he'd won the tie when he netted an incredible bicycle kick (U.S. only):

Youssef El-Arabi then struck in the 119th minute to give the Greek side the advantage to put his team on the brink of qualification. Aubameyang was then presented with the simplest of chances in injury time, but he fired wide from eight yards (U.S., UK only, respectively):

The 30-year-old was visibly upset when he spoke to Reshmin Chowdhury for BT Sport after the match:

He thanked Arsenal fans for their support on social media the following day:

Football writer Kaustubh Pandey believes he hasn't had enough help on the pitch from his team-mates, though:

Since he became Arsenal's record signing in January 2018, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 96 appearances and contributed 13 assists.

He's found the net 20 times in 31 games this season—twice as many goals as Arsenal's next-highest scorer, Gabriel Martinelli.

Aubameyang isn't the only quality player at Arsenal, though.

Mesut Ozil has been on of the world's most creative playmakers during his career—he laid on 80 assists at Real Madrid prior to joining in 2013, and he has 76 in total for the Gunners—but he has set up just five goals since the start of last season.

Fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette hasn't been quite as prolific as Aubameyang in his career, but the Frenchman notched 113 goals and 25 assists in his final four seasons at Lyon. However, he has netted just eight goals this term.

There would be far less pressure on Aubameyang to perform if his team-mates were more productive. Until they can rediscover their best form—or the club can recruit other players of a similar calibre—they'll continue to struggle.