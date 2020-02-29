Philip Rivers Rumors: Redskins Would Need to Offer 'Massive Contract' to Sign QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo,Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Now that we know Philip Rivers won't be leading the Chargers into SoFi Stadium in September, the muddied waters of NFL quarterbacking have been cleared a bit. Just a little bit. Not knowing where Rivers might be headed if anywhere in 2020 doesn't simplify things at all. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

If the Washington Redskins want to sign Philip Rivers as a free agent, they will reportedly have to present a lucrative offer to the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback. 

League sources told Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline that the expectation is Washington will make a bid for Rivers but it "will likely take a massive contract" for him to sign with the organization. 

                    

