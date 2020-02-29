Philip Rivers Rumors: Redskins Would Need to Offer 'Massive Contract' to Sign QB

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

If the Washington Redskins want to sign Philip Rivers as a free agent, they will reportedly have to present a lucrative offer to the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

League sources told Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline that the expectation is Washington will make a bid for Rivers but it "will likely take a massive contract" for him to sign with the organization.

