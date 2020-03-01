Portsmouth vs. Arsenal: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Arsenal visit Portsmouth on Monday in the FA Cup, with the competition representing the Gunners' last chance of silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta's men crashed out of the UEFA Europa League against Olympiacos on Thursday, and the north London giants continue to float in mid-table in the Premier League.

Pompey have been in excellent form this season. The 2008 FA Cup winners are currently fighting hard for promotion from the third tier.

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: BT Sport Player, ESPN+

Odds: Portsmouth: 127-20, Arsenal: 3-7, draw: 37-10 (via Caesars Palace)

Preview

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After a crushing exit from Europe for Arsenal, a trip to the south coast poses plenty of question for Arteta in the cup.

The Spaniard fielded a superior side on paper against Olympiacos, but Arsenal's lack of leadership and endeavour was exposed by the visitors during a 2-1 extra-time loss in the capital. The Greek team went through on away goals after a dramatic last-minute winner.

Pompey won't be an easy prospect for the top-flight team, and Kenny Jackett's men have produced a high level of consistency this term.

13 wins in their last 15 games in all competitions sees Portsmouth enter the tie high on confidence and belief, with Arteta debating what to do with his inconsistent defence.

Football.London's James Benge was unimpressed with the Gunners' last performance:

Per BBC Sport, Arteta told his pre-match press conference on Saturday his team are hurting, but he hopes to see a reaction in the upcoming cup tie:

"We trained today, we were all very down, frustrated and disappointed.

"The first message to them was that I am right behind them, I said 'thank you for the attitude' - they tried, tried and tried again and deserved to win.

"We can fall and we can have disappointments but it is how we react individually and collectively."

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Pompey collected a convincing 3-0 win over Rochdale on Friday in League One, and they will believe they can score against Arsenal.

The club are on the brink of finding a route back into the EFL Championship, and they've scored 51 goals during their league campaign.

Much will depend on Arteta's selection, and whether the coach prioritises his team's cup endeavours over league position.

The Gunners still possess faint ambitions of a top-four finish, and the eight-point gap to catch Chelsea isn't impossible to bridge.

A favourable run of games could see Arsenal catapult up the table in the weeks ahead, but if Arteta wants to win a trophy, he will need to field an experienced side at Fratton Park.